Riis glad that Contador doping case is going forward

Bjarne Riis has applauded the fact that the Alberto Contador doping case has taken the next step, saying it was going “entirely as expected.” He also said that it was not yet clear whether the Spaniard would attend Team Saxo Bank's first team meeting the end of this month.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) this week forwarded the case to the Spanish national federation for it to conduct hearings on the test. “I didn't expect anything else,” Riis told the Danish newspaper BT. “It's good that the matter is now going forward.”

He admitted he has not had a chance to talk with Contador lately. “I will have a talk with him, but I have not yet had time.” Riis has consistently said that he believes Contador's assertion that the positive doping test for Clenbuterol on the second rest day of the Tour de France was caused by the consumption of contaminated meat.

Meanwhile, Riis is preparing for the upcoming year, although he said that he has not yet decided whether Contador should attend the team's training camp the end of this month on Fuerteventura. “It is not a survival camp, as was previously the case, but a gathering of a more traditional character, although it will probably offer up some surprises.”