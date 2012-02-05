Contador flying home to await CAS decision

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador Velasco Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador rode the Trofeo Palma on Sunday before returning to Madrid to learn his fate. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to issue its ruling Monday on the Saxo Bank rider's Clenbuterol doping case.

Sunday's race cold conceivably be his final racing day of the season, as rumours furiously circulated that he would receive a six-month to one-year ban. Other rumours say that the Spaniard already has been told that he will be cleared.

Contador arrived on Mallorca Saturday night, and according to AS.com, went to the island and today's race because a contract between Saxo Bank and race organizers stipulated his mandatory participation.

The Spanish website said that Contador will fly to Madrid and be with his family in Pinto to hear the news from the court in Switzerland, set to be announced at noon on Monday.

The case stems from a positive doping control for Clenbuterol on the second rest day of the 2010 Tour de France. Contador has claimed that it came from contaminated meat, and the Spanish cycling federation acquitted him, saying he ingested it through no fault of his own. The UCI and the WADA appealed that decision to the CAS.