Contador to line up in Mallorca

Alberto Contador will resume competition in the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca on Sunday with the knowledge that it could very well be his last race for at least a few months.

The Spaniard is awaiting a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, due mid-day on Monday, Europe time, on whether or not the Spanish Cycling Federation was correct in letting him off without a sporting ban after his 2010 Tour de France anti-doping positive for clenbuterol.

Verdicts on both the World Anti-Doping Agency and UCI appeals will be announced on Monday after months of delays.

Despite having the specter of a possible two-year ban, the start date of which could range anywhere from the date of his positive test until his last day of competition, Contador is free to race under the UCI's rules.

The Trofeo Palma de Mallorca is part of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, a four-race points series that takes place on the Spanish island from February 5-8.

Last month, Contador kicked off his season by winning two stages of the Tour de San Luis in Argentina and finished second overall. The CAS could strip him of all of his results from the time of his positive test until his most recent race should it decide in favour of the UCI and WADA.