CAS fix Contador hearing dates for November

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has fixed the hearing dates for the Alberto Contador Clenbuterol case from November 21-24 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Contador tested positive for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France, but was cleared by the Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) in February. The UCI and WADA subsequently appealed the matter to CAS.

The CAS hearings were initially fixed for June, but were then postponed until August, and Contador was able to compete in the Tour de France in July, where he finished 5th.

Following the Tour, CAS announced that the hearings had been postponed again until November at WADA’s request and with the “unanimous agreement” of the UCI, RFEC and Contador.

This delay cleared the way for a second round of written submissions to “allow the parties to complete their evidence and arguments relating to some specific scientific issues.”



