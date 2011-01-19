Contador decision expected no later than February 15

An emotional Alberto Contador during his press conference in his home town of Pinto (Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador can expect to learn his fate sometime the first two weeks in February. The president of the Spanish cycling federation, Juan Carlos Castaño, said he expects to issue the decision in Contador's doping case between February 10 and 15, at the latest.

The Real Federacion Espanola de Ciclismo president said on COPE radio that on Monday the International Cycling Union's medical commission is scheduled to submit its “conclusions as to whether or not to believe Alberto Contador.”

He continued that following the receipt of that information from the UCI, “between 10 and 15 February we will have the sanction or absolution of the cyclist”. Castaño added that he “hoped for” a resolution that was “favourable” to Contador.

However, the AP quotes him as saying that after receiving the UCI documents, the federation "would then need about three days to review before a decision is taken," opening up the possiblity of an announcement the end of next week.

No matter what the ruling, however, it probably won't be the final word. “We are destined to resolve this matter at the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Castaño noted.

Contador tested positive for Clenbuterol during the Tour de France, which he claimed came from eating contaminated meat.

The UCI confirmed earlier this month that the Spanish federation had asked for advice on technical aspects of the case, and emphasised that the federation must make the decision regarding disciplinary action.