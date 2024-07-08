Connor Swift and Jonathan Castroviejo extend contracts with Ineos Grenadiers

By
published

Briton Swift confirmed for two more years while Spaniard Castroviejo renewed through 2025

SAINT VULBAS FRANCE JULY 03 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 5 a 1774km stage from SaintJeandeMaurienne to Saint Vulbas UCIWT on July 03 2024 in Saint Vulbas France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jonathan Castroviejo of Ineos Grenadiers at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have renewed the contracts for stage racing veteran Jonathan Castroviejo and versatile domestique Connor Swift, the WorldTour team announcing the two separate deals on Monday. 

Castroviego signed a one-year extension while Swift was confirmed for a two-year deal. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).