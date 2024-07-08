Connor Swift and Jonathan Castroviejo extend contracts with Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos Grenadiers have renewed the contracts for stage racing veteran Jonathan Castroviejo and versatile domestique Connor Swift, the WorldTour team announcing the two separate deals on Monday.

Castroviego signed a one-year extension while Swift was confirmed for a two-year deal.

Castroviego is part of the current Tour de France squad enjoying a rest day in Orléans, with the 37-year-old supporting teammates Carlos Rodríguez, positioned seventh overall, and Egan Bernal, 13th, as the top Ineos riders on GC after the first week of racing. The extension will take the Spaniard through 2025, an eighth season with the team.

“It feels good to have everything sorted and to have clarity for next season. I wanted to stay with the team and it makes me happy to know I’ll be here for another year,” said the six-time Spanish time trial national champion.

“This team is full of young talent and riders that have a bright future in cycling, and it’s rewarding to be here helping and advising them where I can. It feels like the team is going in a good direction and it’s nice to be a part of the mindset of getting back to winning the Tour again.”

This year’s Tour de France is the seventh French Grand Tour Castroviejo has ridden with the Ineos programme, and the 10th of his career, having moved from Movistar to Sky in 2018 when he helped Geraint Thomas ride to the overall title.

Swift was part of the Ineos squad at this year’s Giro d’Italia, where he helped Thomas to third overall. He confirmed his goal was to remain on the team, and the new contract will keep him in place through 2026.

“I feel like I have settled into the team nicely over the last couple of years and I always wanted to stay here. I enjoy being part of a team that always strives to win every race and has that all-in approach every time we line up,” Swift said in a team statement.

Connor Swift, unlike cousin Ben Swift, only rode for Ineos for the first time in 2023 when he joined from then Arkéa-Samsic after making his start as a pro with Madison-Genesis and enjoying a small stint as a trainee with Dimension Data.

“My goals for the next two seasons are to have strong and successful Spring Classics campaigns, be part of the Team’s Tour de France squad, and look to get that stripy nationals jersey back on my shoulders again. These are the goals that I know will push and drive me,” said the 28-year-old, who has competed in four Grand Tours.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learnt from being with my Grenadier teammates, it’s never give up and always believe in yourself. I’m looking forward to seeing what the next two seasons hold.”

The duo have chemistry with teammates and the programme, demonstrating versatility and leadership skills, and the belief in both riders was shared by Ineos Grenadiers Performance Director, Scott Drawer.

“We believe that Connor is just coming into his prime as a bike rider and that’s really exciting for us, as well as for him. He’s taken his skills and stepped up a level at this year’s Giro d’Italia helping the team fight for the GC. His versatility also means that under the right circumstances, he can also challenge for his own opportunities which is exciting,” Drawer stated.

“Jonathan is somebody who embodies the spirit and values of being a Grenadier; his experience and leadership are invaluable within our group.



Our mix of exciting young talent and experience needs the likes of Jonathan, and others, not only to deliver in the biggest races but to continue to transfer their knowledge and skills onto the younger riders in our group.”