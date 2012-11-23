Come and comment on Cyclingnews stories

New Cyclingnews.com homepage (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Cyclingnews readers can now comment on articles on the website. This new feature allows more interaction between the website and its readers, bringing more insight, opinion and commentary onto the article pages.

Registered forum users can use their existing username and password. If you don't have an account, you can easily sign up using Facebook, Twitter, Google or LinkedIn, or just sign up directly with us if you prefer. Simply click on the join button on the top right hand side of the homepage or scroll down to the comments section on any article page and click on the log in button.

The comments section for each news story can be found at the bottom of all our articles.

Readers can also continue to discuss all sorts of cycling-related matters in the Cyclingnews forum.