Now online: The 2012 Cyclingnews reader poll

One lucky reader will win a Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4 frameset, autographed by the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

It's here again...the 2012 Cyclingnews reader poll is now online.

Every year, we give you the chance to pick the riders, teams, races, moments and equipment that have really stood out from the pack in the last 12 months. To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.

As an incentive, we're giving away a grand prize to one lucky reader - a Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4 OSBB frameset, courtesy of the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team. The frameset will be provided in the contest winner's size and as an added bonus it will be autographed by the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team.

Valued at USD3,500, the SL4 FACT IS 11r carbon frame features Specialized's highest stiffness-to-weight ratio ever, with tapered head tube, carbon OSBB, and internal cable routing. Included is a full monocoque FACT carbon fork with a tapered carbon steerer, Ceramic Speed bottom bracket with ceramic bearings, 1-1/8" to 1-3/8" headset with sealed, stainless steel bearings and an S-Works FACT carbon seatpost.

Complete information about the frameset is available on the Specialized website.

Entries for the 2012 Cyclingnews reader poll will close at midnight, November 23, 2012. Enter here today!