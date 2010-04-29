Colorado High School Cycling League hosts CycleFest this weekend

Dave Wiens headed into the Columbine climb with an unfamiliar gap to the leaders. (Image credit: Rob O'Dea)

A range of cycling celebrities will join Olympic and World Cup stars Susan DeMattei and Dave Wiens in an historic weekend at the inaugural Colorado CycleFest, on Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, in support of the Colorado High School Cycling League.

Included among the cycling stars joining DeMattei and Wiens are Jonathan Vaughters of the Garmin-Transitions cycling team, inaugural UCI mountain bike World Champion, Ned Overend (Specialized), 24-hour world champion Rebecca Rusch (Specialized), and Olympian Travis Brown (Trek).





CycleFest tickets are $100 regular, and $150 for Patron tickets, which provide admission to a special cocktail hour. Proceeds from the ticket sales go to supporting the Colorado High School Cycling League.

For more information and tickets, visit coloradomtb.org/cyclefest2010.htm.