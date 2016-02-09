Colnago to sponsor pink and white jerseys at Giro Rosa

Image 1 of 3 Ernesto Colnago will sponsor the Giro Rosa's pink leader's jersey and the white jersey of the bestyoung rider (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 2 of 3 Friday' Giro Rosa podium. (Image credit: Flaviano Ossola) Image 3 of 3 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) leads the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Celebrating his 84th birthday, Ernesto Colnago announced that his bike manufacturing company Colnago will sponsor the pink leader’s jersey and the white young rider’s jersey at the Giro Rosa this summer. The announcement was made at the company headquarters in Cambiago, Italy.

"I have made a nice birthday gift to myself for tomorrow," Colnago said in a press release. "I'm very happy about the partnership with the Giro Rosa, I've been one of the first persons to believe in Women Cycling in Italy so I suddenly said 'yes' when Mr. Rivolta purposed me to become a sponsor of such an important and prestigious event, which will be part of the first UCI Women's World Tour. We're only at the beginning!"

Also present for the announcement of the jersey were Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) and Barbara Guarischi (Canyon//SRAM). "It 'a symbol of prestige, everyone wants to win. It is like the rainbow jersey," Longo Borghini said in the Gazzetta dello Sport report..

The Giro Rosa is one of the 17 races that make up the new Women’s WorldTour in 2016. In its 27th edition, the Giro Rosa will start on July 1 in the Vento region and end on July 10 in the Piedmont region.

"We have become the most important race in the world and we deploy the best at the start of the World Tour," Rivolta said. "The union with Colnago is proof of this growth. Ernesto courted since 2002: this collaboration is a historic event."

Anna van der Breggen won the 2015 edition of the Giro Rosa.