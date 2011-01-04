Colnago-CSF Inox primed for 2011

Image 1 of 36 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) is in his fourth year as a professional. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago-CSF Inox) is ready for his first season at the highest level. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 DS Rolando Paterlini with one of the 2011 Colnago-CSF Inox team bikes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 Thumbs up. Andrea Pasqualon is one of four neo-pros in the Colnago-CSF Inox squad for 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Andrea Piechele (Colnago-CSF Inox) joins from CarmioOro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 Striking a pose: Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) will hope to be centre stage at the Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is team leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Aiming high: Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) will be looking to perform at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) had a fine 2010 season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 Filippo Savini (Colngao-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo is the main man at Colnago-CSF Inox. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 Filippo Savini (Colngao-CSF Inox) has been at Bruno Reverberi's team all his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 36 Filippo Savini (Colngao-CSF Inox) ready for action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 36 Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) is in his third season at the team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 36 Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) came close to victory on the Terminillo at the 2010 Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 36 Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) is ready for the 2011 campaign. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 36 Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox) is in his first year as a professional. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 36 Sasha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) impressed in 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 36 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) will be looking for more Giro glory in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 36 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) tasted Giro d'Italia stage glory in 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 36 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) is one the squad's leaders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) was born close to the route of the Tour of Lombardy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Manuele Caddeo (Colnago-CSF Inox) arrives from the Slovenian Zheroquadro Radenska team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF Inox) is in his fourth season in the pro ranks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 The Colnago-CSF Inox line-up for 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 Alberto Contoli (Colnago-CSF Inox) is growing in experience. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 36 Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF Inox) won a stage of the Tour of Britain in 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 Paolo Locatelli (Colnago-CSF Inox) took a stage of the Girobio in 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 36 Sasha Modolo and friend model the Colnago-CSF Inox kit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 36 Omar Lombardi (Colnago-CSF Inox) turns professional in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 Sasha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) is one of the bright young hopes of Italian cycling. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Sasha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) will be looking to pick up the wins with his fast finish in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 Sasha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) will be hoping for another strong showing in Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Outwet supply base layers to Sasha Modolo, Domenico Pozzovivo, Manuel Belletti and their Colnago-CSF Inox teammates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) is ready for the 2011 campaign. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colnago-CSF Inox enjoyed an impressive 2010 season, with Manuel Belletti taking a stage win at the Giro d'Italia, Domenico Pozzovivo hitting a rich vein of form in the summer and Sasha Modolo emerging as one of the yea's genuine revelations. The Italian squad is now gearing up for 2011 hoping to build on its successes of the past twelve months.

Bruno Reverberi's team will again look to the triumvirate of Belletti, Pozzovivo and Modolo to hit the headlines in 2011. Assuming the team receives an invitation, Pozzovivo will be hopeful of shining at the Giro. After crashing out early on last time around, he will be determined to make amends on a route that seems ideally suited to his talents as a climber.

Belletti took a fine stage win into Cesenatico in 2010 and he too will be looking to make an impact at the Giro, while young Sasha Modolo may well feature in the sprints. Modolo was a surprising fourth in Milan-San Remo last March and he looks set to be a prominent figure on the Italian calendar.

The team also boasts four new professionals in its 2011 line-up - Angelo Pagani, Andrea Pasqualon, Paolo Locatelli and Omar Lombardi - and usual Reverberi's men will target success on the Italian calendar as a means of winning invitations to the bigger events.

Colnago-CSF Inox kicks off its 2011 season at the Tour of Langkawi on January 23, before taking its European bow at the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria-Challenge Calabria on January 29.

Colnago-CSF Inox team for 2011:

Manuel Belletti, Domenico Pozzovivo, Sasha Modolo, Manuele Caddeo, Andrea Piechele, Marco Frapporti, Federico Canuti, Gianluca Brambilla, Stefano Pirazzi, Simone Stortoni, Filippo Savini, Alberto Contoli, Angelo Pagani, Andrea Pasqualon, Paolo Locatelli and Omar Lombardi.

View our exclusive gallery of the 2011 Colnago-CSF Inox line-up here.