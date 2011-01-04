Colnago-CSF Inox primed for 2011

Colnago-CSF Inox enjoyed an impressive 2010 season, with Manuel Belletti taking a stage win at the Giro d'Italia, Domenico Pozzovivo hitting a rich vein of form in the summer and Sasha Modolo emerging as one of the yea's genuine revelations. The Italian squad is now gearing up for 2011 hoping to build on its successes of the past twelve months.
Bruno Reverberi's team will again look to the triumvirate of Belletti, Pozzovivo and Modolo to hit the headlines in 2011. Assuming the team receives an invitation, Pozzovivo will be hopeful of shining at the Giro. After crashing out early on last time around, he will be determined to make amends on a route that seems ideally suited to his talents as a climber.
Belletti took a fine stage win into Cesenatico in 2010 and he too will be looking to make an impact at the Giro, while young Sasha Modolo may well feature in the sprints. Modolo was a surprising fourth in Milan-San Remo last March and he looks set to be a prominent figure on the Italian calendar.
The team also boasts four new professionals in its 2011 line-up - Angelo Pagani, Andrea Pasqualon, Paolo Locatelli and Omar Lombardi - and usual Reverberi's men will target success on the Italian calendar as a means of winning invitations to the bigger events.
Colnago-CSF Inox kicks off its 2011 season at the Tour of Langkawi on January 23, before taking its European bow at the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria-Challenge Calabria on January 29.
Colnago-CSF Inox team for 2011:
Manuel Belletti, Domenico Pozzovivo, Sasha Modolo, Manuele Caddeo, Andrea Piechele, Marco Frapporti, Federico Canuti, Gianluca Brambilla, Stefano Pirazzi, Simone Stortoni, Filippo Savini, Alberto Contoli, Angelo Pagani, Andrea Pasqualon, Paolo Locatelli and Omar Lombardi.
View our exclusive gallery of the 2011 Colnago-CSF Inox line-up here.
