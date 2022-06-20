Coles-Lyster, Rodriguez take titles in Harlem Skyscraper Classic - Gallery

By published

Images from the Juneteenth celebration in New York

Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) turned the tables on the L39ION of Los Angeles juggernaut, taking out the win at the Harlem Skyscraper Classic in New York City.

The Canadian made a late push to get past US criterium champion Kendall Ryan (L39ION of LA), while Paola Muñoz, who represented Chile in the past two Olympic Games, snuck in ahead of Ryan for second.

In the men's race, Alfredo Rodriguez and Danny Estevez made it a Best Buddies Racing 1-2, sprinting in ahead of Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers).

Click or swipe through the gallery above.

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling)
2Paola Muñoz (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
3Kendall Ryan (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
4Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
5Anna Christian (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
6Alexis Ryan (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
7Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
8Kaitlyn Agnew (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit)
9Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox p/b Look)
10Ali Lecraw (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
11Allison McCurry (Automatic | Abus Racing)
12Mariana Valadez (LA Sweat)
13Lizzy Gunsalus (Levine Law Group - CCB)
14Rachel Plessing (Butcherbox p/b Look)
15Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling)
16Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB)
17Jessica Bonilla (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
18Andrea Buttine (Butcherbox p/b Look)
19Galen Bolard (Rockstar Games)
20Marjorie Bemis (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
21Alexi Ramirez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
22Flora Yan (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
23Izzie Harden (Levine Law Group - CCB)
24Julianna Rutecki (Vitesse)
25Prudence Fowler (New Zealand)
26Shayna Powless (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
27Erin Ayala (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit)
28Carlie Cooper (Automatic | Abus Racing)
29Melanie Wong (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit)
30Valentina Chacin (Robson Forensic p/b Extrasweet)
31Alison Merner
32Gianna Alvino (Unattached)
33Sami Donnelly (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit)
34Amber Joseph (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
35Tiffany Thomas (LA Sweat)
36Olivia Sandoval (Kelly Benefits Strategies/lsv)
37Kristina Grossmann (Good Gals)
38Paige Kostanecki (Butcherbox p/b Look)
39Kendall Chase (Levine Law Group - CCB)
40Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo)
41Rachel Rubino (Philly Bike Expo)
42Rachel Parker (Miami Blazers)
43Rosie Levy (United Cycling)
44Meyrav Levy (Good Gals NYC)
45Emily Shearman (New Zealand)
46Kelly Roberson (Unattached)
47Julyn Aguila (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
48Camille Bergeron-Parent (CRCA Sugoi/NYC Velo)
49Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat)
50Shannon Koch (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
51Caroline O'Dwyer (Bikereg|share Coffee)
52Skylar Schneider (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
53Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
DNFGabby Allong (Miami Blazers)
DNFAzyra Franklin (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
DNFBetty Hasse (Levine Law Group - CCB)
DNFChandra Little (Shadow Cc)
DNFKatia Martinez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
DNFMichelle Pemberthy (Cf Racing / Velocio)
DNFLaurel Quinones (CRCA/good Gals)
DNFSamantha Runnels (LA Sweat)
DNFTara Seplavy (CRCA/kruiscx)
DNFFinn Taylor (Automatic | Abus Racing)
DNFVictoria Velasco (Roxo Racing)
DNFMaize Wimbush (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24)
DNSMia Eberstadt (Levine Law Group - CCB)
DNSStephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo)
DNSDagny Palmer (Automatic | Abus Racing)
DNSBrittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
DNSLaura van Gilder
DNSErica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)

Elite Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing) 1:12:09
2Danny Estevez (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:01
3Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers)
4Robin Carpenter (Human Powered Health)
5Alberto Ramos (Verrazano Team Racing) 0:00:02
6Akil Campbell
7Cory Williams (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
8Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Dave Jordan Racing)
9Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing)
10Francisco Lara Carbajal (DCC)
11Thomas Gibbons (Automatic | Abus Racing)
12Manuel Porzner (DCC)
13Ismael Collado (Rocklandcyclingvelo)
14Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing) 0:00:03
15Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
16Justin Williams (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
17Sean Christian (Cinch Rise)
18Keith Mullaly (Jamison Cannondale)
19Will Hardin (Project Echelon Racing)
20Jamol Eastmond (CRCA/foundation Elite Team)
21Joshua Lipka (CRCA/good Guys Racing p/b Highwaterwomen.org)
22Jamual John (CRCA/foundation Elite Team) 0:00:04
23Dillon Geary (Team Mack) 0:00:05
24Dylan Bibic (Premier Tech U23)
25Briton John (W. S. United)
26Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing)
27Ed Veal (Automatic | Abus Racing)
28Oscar Pachon (DCC) 0:00:06
29Cristian Torres (CRCA/foundation Elite Team) 0:00:07
30Santiago Pelaez (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing)
31Carne Groube (New Zealand) 0:00:09
32Jermaine Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee) 0:00:12
33Wells Willett (CS Velo Racing) 0:00:16
34Lucas Huesman (Jamison Cannondale) 0:00:19
35Alex Carmona (Alpine Carbon Racing) 0:00:20
36Yechiel Moseson (CRCA/dave Jordan) 0:00:22
37Jose Timaure (Total Cycling Racing Team) 0:00:23
38Ross Baldwin (Jamison Cannondale)
39Thomas Bolme (Sandnes Sk/keystone Racing) 0:00:24
40Nicolás Alejandro Acevedo Mogollon (Rockland Cycling Velo)
41Constantin Schreiber (CRCA / Team Veselka)
42Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Wolfpack) 0:00:26
43Andrew Harris (Nashville Local Wolfpack) 0:00:29
44Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing) 0:00:30
45Robert Kelly (Dc Velo Racing)
46Jim Maddock (Primal - Audi Denver)
47Jhoan Caicedo (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing) 0:00:32
48Curtis White (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:33
49Daniel Bridgwater (New Zealand) 0:00:36
50Jake Silverberg (Miami Blazers) 0:00:37
51Frank Travieso (Miami Blazers)
52Johann Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee) 0:00:42
53Dante Young (Miami Blazers) 0:00:49
54Matt Stordy (Fusion Cycles) 0:00:52
55Mark Hewitt (Jam/ncc) 0:00:53
56Jason Guzman (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing) 0:00:54
57Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing) 0:00:57
58Ian Garrison (L39ION Of Los Angeles) 0:00:59
59Ty Magner (L39ION Of Los Angeles) 0:01:00
60Carlos Tejeda Villar (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing) 0:01:01
61Gavin Hoover (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
62Hasani Hennis (Miami Blazers) 0:01:25
63Caleb Smith (Robson Forensic p/b Extrasweet) 0:01:26
64Cesar Gallego (Jamison Cannondale)
65William Guillen (Project Echelon Racing)
66Jacob Slosar (Team Mack Elite)
DNFAdam Alexander (CRCA/foundation Elite Team)
DNFMourice Burnette (W. S. United)
DNFDominic Caiazzo (Jamison Cannondale)
DNFNick Carter (Automatic | Abus Racing)
DNFQuintin Chiapperino (Above And Beyond)
DNFAlec Cowan (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
DNFRomello Crawford (Miami Blazers)
DNFShawn Faynik (CRCA / GF Capital)
DNFJason Gould (CRCA)
DNFHunter Grove (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
DNFMichael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
DNFRene Herrera (CRCA/rapha)
DNFAldo Ilesic (Automatic | Abus Racing)
DNFAnthony Lowe (WS United)
DNFRaymond Newton (WS United)
DNFJustin Pak (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing)
DNFJp Partland (Kissena Cycling Club)
DNFEdikson Pena (Verrazano Team Racing)
DNFJohnny Phan (Cambodian Cycling Federation)
DNFMynor Pineda (Rockland Cycling Velo)
DNFJP Primm (Nashville Local Wolfpack)
DNFChristopher Pulomena (Rogue Racing p/b Sail Away Coffee)
DNFDennis Ramirez (DCC)
DNFCristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing)
DNFGavin Robertson (Foundation CRCA)
DNFJon Paul Rorech (W/S United/zurilee)
DNFHugo Scala (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFSean Smith (NYCC Racing)
DNFWilliam Strebel (CCNS)
DNFEdwin Sutherland (CRCA/Foundation Elite Team)
DNFJuan a. Vargas (Team Verrazano Racing)
DNFAlexander White (CS Velo Racing)
DNFBoguslaw Wielgos (CRCA/foudation)
DNFCorey Williams (CRCA/to Be Determined)
DNFBen Wolfe (Best Buddies Racing)
DNFJacob Yundt (CRCA / Fohr-trek)
DNFCory Williams (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
DNFTheodore Harold
DNFChristopher Wright
DNSJohn Beardsley (CRCA/NYCC Racing)
DNSDavid Dawson (Automatic | Abus Racing)
DNSSergio Fredes (Montecci Cycling)
DNSStephen Jamison (Jamison - Cannondale)
DNSRobert Skinner (None)
DNSDaniel Uhranowsky (Project 412)
DNSMichael Williams (Body Over Bike)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.