Coles-Lyster, Rodriguez take titles in Harlem Skyscraper Classic - Gallery

Image 1 of 27 Men’s podium: 2nd place Danny Estevez (Best Buddies Racing) 1st place Alfredo Rodriquez (Best Buddies Racing), 3rd place Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers) (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 US Crit National Champ, Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles} cases the competition at the start line (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 The media assemble in front of the women's field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 The women start the 2022 Harlem Skyscraper Classic (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) certainly knows which wheel to be on (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Butcherbox p/b Look strings out the field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Amber Joseph (L39ion of Los Angeles) fresh off her Tuesday win at Floyd Bennett Field stays focused on the front (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Kendall Ryan (L39ion) makes it back to NYC with her California team and pushes the pace (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Cwa Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs stretches out the field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 New York’s own Kristina Grossman (Good Gals) gives it her best against the country’s top pros (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Paige Kostanecki (Butcherbox p/b Look) takes a flyer towards Fifth Avenue (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 CWA and L39ion battle for supremacy at the front of the field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) takes the win (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Women’s podium: 2nd place, Paola Munoz (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs), 1st place, Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling), 3rd place, Kendell Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) flanked by Nelson Vails (left) and Richard Cox (right) (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 The pro men catch up while waiting for their call-ups (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 The men wait for the start (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Danny Estevez (Best Buddies Racing) US Crit National Champion, pauses for the National Anthem (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Dave Jordan Racing) gets red-carded along with the rest of the field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 The Men are off for the 2022 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Mexican Pro Alfredo Rodriquez (Best Buddies Racing) pushes the pace (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Defending race champion Justin Williams (L39ion of Los Angeles) eyeballs the front of the pack (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 A breakaway tries to go clear (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing) gets sheltered from the wind (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 The field gets a bit of shade under one of Harlem’s beautiful tree lined Streets (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Constantin Schreiber (CRA/ Team Veselka) at ease on his home turf- NYC (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Alfredo Rodriquez (Best Buddies Racing) takes the win as his whole team celebrates (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27 Alfredo Rodriquez (Best Buddies Racing) proudly show off his winning trophy (Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com ) Image 1 of 27

Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) turned the tables on the L39ION of Los Angeles juggernaut, taking out the win at the Harlem Skyscraper Classic in New York City.

The Canadian made a late push to get past US criterium champion Kendall Ryan (L39ION of LA), while Paola Muñoz, who represented Chile in the past two Olympic Games, snuck in ahead of Ryan for second.

In the men's race, Alfredo Rodriguez and Danny Estevez made it a Best Buddies Racing 1-2, sprinting in ahead of Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers).

Elite Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) 2 Paola Muñoz (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's) 3 Kendall Ryan (L39ION Of Los Angeles) 4 Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat) 5 Anna Christian (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team) 6 Alexis Ryan (L39ION Of Los Angeles) 7 Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team) 8 Kaitlyn Agnew (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit) 9 Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox p/b Look) 10 Ali Lecraw (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team) 11 Allison McCurry (Automatic | Abus Racing) 12 Mariana Valadez (LA Sweat) 13 Lizzy Gunsalus (Levine Law Group - CCB) 14 Rachel Plessing (Butcherbox p/b Look) 15 Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling) 16 Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB) 17 Jessica Bonilla (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's) 18 Andrea Buttine (Butcherbox p/b Look) 19 Galen Bolard (Rockstar Games) 20 Marjorie Bemis (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's) 21 Alexi Ramirez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's) 22 Flora Yan (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's) 23 Izzie Harden (Levine Law Group - CCB) 24 Julianna Rutecki (Vitesse) 25 Prudence Fowler (New Zealand) 26 Shayna Powless (L39ION Of Los Angeles) 27 Erin Ayala (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit) 28 Carlie Cooper (Automatic | Abus Racing) 29 Melanie Wong (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit) 30 Valentina Chacin (Robson Forensic p/b Extrasweet) 31 Alison Merner 32 Gianna Alvino (Unattached) 33 Sami Donnelly (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit) 34 Amber Joseph (L39ION Of Los Angeles) 35 Tiffany Thomas (LA Sweat) 36 Olivia Sandoval (Kelly Benefits Strategies/lsv) 37 Kristina Grossmann (Good Gals) 38 Paige Kostanecki (Butcherbox p/b Look) 39 Kendall Chase (Levine Law Group - CCB) 40 Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo) 41 Rachel Rubino (Philly Bike Expo) 42 Rachel Parker (Miami Blazers) 43 Rosie Levy (United Cycling) 44 Meyrav Levy (Good Gals NYC) 45 Emily Shearman (New Zealand) 46 Kelly Roberson (Unattached) 47 Julyn Aguila (L39ION Of Los Angeles) 48 Camille Bergeron-Parent (CRCA Sugoi/NYC Velo) 49 Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat) 50 Shannon Koch (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team) 51 Caroline O'Dwyer (Bikereg|share Coffee) 52 Skylar Schneider (L39ION Of Los Angeles) 53 Emily Flynn (LA Sweat) DNF Gabby Allong (Miami Blazers) DNF Azyra Franklin (Kelly Benefits Strategies) DNF Betty Hasse (Levine Law Group - CCB) DNF Chandra Little (Shadow Cc) DNF Katia Martinez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's) DNF Michelle Pemberthy (Cf Racing / Velocio) DNF Laurel Quinones (CRCA/good Gals) DNF Samantha Runnels (LA Sweat) DNF Tara Seplavy (CRCA/kruiscx) DNF Finn Taylor (Automatic | Abus Racing) DNF Victoria Velasco (Roxo Racing) DNF Maize Wimbush (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24) DNS Mia Eberstadt (Levine Law Group - CCB) DNS Stephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo) DNS Dagny Palmer (Automatic | Abus Racing) DNS Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team) DNS Laura van Gilder DNS Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)