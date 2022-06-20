Coles-Lyster, Rodriguez take titles in Harlem Skyscraper Classic - Gallery
Images from the Juneteenth celebration in New York
Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) turned the tables on the L39ION of Los Angeles juggernaut, taking out the win at the Harlem Skyscraper Classic in New York City.
The Canadian made a late push to get past US criterium champion Kendall Ryan (L39ION of LA), while Paola Muñoz, who represented Chile in the past two Olympic Games, snuck in ahead of Ryan for second.
In the men's race, Alfredo Rodriguez and Danny Estevez made it a Best Buddies Racing 1-2, sprinting in ahead of Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling)
|2
|Paola Muñoz (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
|3
|Kendall Ryan (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|4
|Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
|5
|Anna Christian (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Alexis Ryan (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|7
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Kaitlyn Agnew (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit)
|9
|Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox p/b Look)
|10
|Ali Lecraw (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Allison McCurry (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|12
|Mariana Valadez (LA Sweat)
|13
|Lizzy Gunsalus (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|14
|Rachel Plessing (Butcherbox p/b Look)
|15
|Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling)
|16
|Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|17
|Jessica Bonilla (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
|18
|Andrea Buttine (Butcherbox p/b Look)
|19
|Galen Bolard (Rockstar Games)
|20
|Marjorie Bemis (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
|21
|Alexi Ramirez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
|22
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
|23
|Izzie Harden (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|24
|Julianna Rutecki (Vitesse)
|25
|Prudence Fowler (New Zealand)
|26
|Shayna Powless (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|27
|Erin Ayala (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit)
|28
|Carlie Cooper (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|29
|Melanie Wong (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit)
|30
|Valentina Chacin (Robson Forensic p/b Extrasweet)
|31
|Alison Merner
|32
|Gianna Alvino (Unattached)
|33
|Sami Donnelly (Atx Wolfpack p/b Probikekit)
|34
|Amber Joseph (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|35
|Tiffany Thomas (LA Sweat)
|36
|Olivia Sandoval (Kelly Benefits Strategies/lsv)
|37
|Kristina Grossmann (Good Gals)
|38
|Paige Kostanecki (Butcherbox p/b Look)
|39
|Kendall Chase (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|40
|Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo)
|41
|Rachel Rubino (Philly Bike Expo)
|42
|Rachel Parker (Miami Blazers)
|43
|Rosie Levy (United Cycling)
|44
|Meyrav Levy (Good Gals NYC)
|45
|Emily Shearman (New Zealand)
|46
|Kelly Roberson (Unattached)
|47
|Julyn Aguila (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|48
|Camille Bergeron-Parent (CRCA Sugoi/NYC Velo)
|49
|Kaya Cattouse (LA Sweat)
|50
|Shannon Koch (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|51
|Caroline O'Dwyer (Bikereg|share Coffee)
|52
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|53
|Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Gabby Allong (Miami Blazers)
|DNF
|Azyra Franklin (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|DNF
|Betty Hasse (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|DNF
|Chandra Little (Shadow Cc)
|DNF
|Katia Martinez (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs Etf's)
|DNF
|Michelle Pemberthy (Cf Racing / Velocio)
|DNF
|Laurel Quinones (CRCA/good Gals)
|DNF
|Samantha Runnels (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Tara Seplavy (CRCA/kruiscx)
|DNF
|Finn Taylor (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|DNF
|Victoria Velasco (Roxo Racing)
|DNF
|Maize Wimbush (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24)
|DNS
|Mia Eberstadt (Levine Law Group - CCB)
|DNS
|Stephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo)
|DNS
|Dagny Palmer (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|DNS
|Brittany Parffrey (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Laura van Gilder
|DNS
|Erica Zaveta (Colavita Factor_ Pro Cycling Team)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing)
|1:12:09
|2
|Danny Estevez (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:01
|3
|Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers)
|4
|Robin Carpenter (Human Powered Health)
|5
|Alberto Ramos (Verrazano Team Racing)
|0:00:02
|6
|Akil Campbell
|7
|Cory Williams (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|8
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Dave Jordan Racing)
|9
|Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing)
|10
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (DCC)
|11
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|12
|Manuel Porzner (DCC)
|13
|Ismael Collado (Rocklandcyclingvelo)
|14
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing)
|0:00:03
|15
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|16
|Justin Williams (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|17
|Sean Christian (Cinch Rise)
|18
|Keith Mullaly (Jamison Cannondale)
|19
|Will Hardin (Project Echelon Racing)
|20
|Jamol Eastmond (CRCA/foundation Elite Team)
|21
|Joshua Lipka (CRCA/good Guys Racing p/b Highwaterwomen.org)
|22
|Jamual John (CRCA/foundation Elite Team)
|0:00:04
|23
|Dillon Geary (Team Mack)
|0:00:05
|24
|Dylan Bibic (Premier Tech U23)
|25
|Briton John (W. S. United)
|26
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing)
|27
|Ed Veal (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|28
|Oscar Pachon (DCC)
|0:00:06
|29
|Cristian Torres (CRCA/foundation Elite Team)
|0:00:07
|30
|Santiago Pelaez (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing)
|31
|Carne Groube (New Zealand)
|0:00:09
|32
|Jermaine Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee)
|0:00:12
|33
|Wells Willett (CS Velo Racing)
|0:00:16
|34
|Lucas Huesman (Jamison Cannondale)
|0:00:19
|35
|Alex Carmona (Alpine Carbon Racing)
|0:00:20
|36
|Yechiel Moseson (CRCA/dave Jordan)
|0:00:22
|37
|Jose Timaure (Total Cycling Racing Team)
|0:00:23
|38
|Ross Baldwin (Jamison Cannondale)
|39
|Thomas Bolme (Sandnes Sk/keystone Racing)
|0:00:24
|40
|Nicolás Alejandro Acevedo Mogollon (Rockland Cycling Velo)
|41
|Constantin Schreiber (CRCA / Team Veselka)
|42
|Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Wolfpack)
|0:00:26
|43
|Andrew Harris (Nashville Local Wolfpack)
|0:00:29
|44
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing)
|0:00:30
|45
|Robert Kelly (Dc Velo Racing)
|46
|Jim Maddock (Primal - Audi Denver)
|47
|Jhoan Caicedo (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing)
|0:00:32
|48
|Curtis White (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:33
|49
|Daniel Bridgwater (New Zealand)
|0:00:36
|50
|Jake Silverberg (Miami Blazers)
|0:00:37
|51
|Frank Travieso (Miami Blazers)
|52
|Johann Burrowes (Mangoseed/zurilee)
|0:00:42
|53
|Dante Young (Miami Blazers)
|0:00:49
|54
|Matt Stordy (Fusion Cycles)
|0:00:52
|55
|Mark Hewitt (Jam/ncc)
|0:00:53
|56
|Jason Guzman (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing)
|0:00:54
|57
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing)
|0:00:57
|58
|Ian Garrison (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|0:00:59
|59
|Ty Magner (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|0:01:00
|60
|Carlos Tejeda Villar (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing)
|0:01:01
|61
|Gavin Hoover (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|62
|Hasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
|0:01:25
|63
|Caleb Smith (Robson Forensic p/b Extrasweet)
|0:01:26
|64
|Cesar Gallego (Jamison Cannondale)
|65
|William Guillen (Project Echelon Racing)
|66
|Jacob Slosar (Team Mack Elite)
|DNF
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/foundation Elite Team)
|DNF
|Mourice Burnette (W. S. United)
|DNF
|Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Cannondale)
|DNF
|Nick Carter (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|DNF
|Quintin Chiapperino (Above And Beyond)
|DNF
|Alec Cowan (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|DNF
|Romello Crawford (Miami Blazers)
|DNF
|Shawn Faynik (CRCA / GF Capital)
|DNF
|Jason Gould (CRCA)
|DNF
|Hunter Grove (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|DNF
|Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
|DNF
|Rene Herrera (CRCA/rapha)
|DNF
|Aldo Ilesic (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|DNF
|Anthony Lowe (WS United)
|DNF
|Raymond Newton (WS United)
|DNF
|Justin Pak (CRCA/dave Jordan Racing)
|DNF
|Jp Partland (Kissena Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Edikson Pena (Verrazano Team Racing)
|DNF
|Johnny Phan (Cambodian Cycling Federation)
|DNF
|Mynor Pineda (Rockland Cycling Velo)
|DNF
|JP Primm (Nashville Local Wolfpack)
|DNF
|Christopher Pulomena (Rogue Racing p/b Sail Away Coffee)
|DNF
|Dennis Ramirez (DCC)
|DNF
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing)
|DNF
|Gavin Robertson (Foundation CRCA)
|DNF
|Jon Paul Rorech (W/S United/zurilee)
|DNF
|Hugo Scala (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNF
|Sean Smith (NYCC Racing)
|DNF
|William Strebel (CCNS)
|DNF
|Edwin Sutherland (CRCA/Foundation Elite Team)
|DNF
|Juan a. Vargas (Team Verrazano Racing)
|DNF
|Alexander White (CS Velo Racing)
|DNF
|Boguslaw Wielgos (CRCA/foudation)
|DNF
|Corey Williams (CRCA/to Be Determined)
|DNF
|Ben Wolfe (Best Buddies Racing)
|DNF
|Jacob Yundt (CRCA / Fohr-trek)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (L39ION Of Los Angeles)
|DNF
|Theodore Harold
|DNF
|Christopher Wright
|DNS
|John Beardsley (CRCA/NYCC Racing)
|DNS
|David Dawson (Automatic | Abus Racing)
|DNS
|Sergio Fredes (Montecci Cycling)
|DNS
|Stephen Jamison (Jamison - Cannondale)
|DNS
|Robert Skinner (None)
|DNS
|Daniel Uhranowsky (Project 412)
|DNS
|Michael Williams (Body Over Bike)
