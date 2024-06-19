Cofidis rider Kirstie van Haaften set to undergo brain surgery

By
published

'Going to and from hospitals there has been a decision made that I will need to have brain surgery'

Kirstie van Haaften at the 2024 La Flèche Wallonne
Kirstie van Haaften at the 2024 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch rider Kirstie van Haaften is set to undergo brain surgery, she announced in a social media post on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who has raced for Cofidis this season after moving on from three years at Parkhotel Valkenburg, disclosed the news in an Instagram post titled 'medical update'.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

