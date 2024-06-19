Cofidis rider Kirstie van Haaften set to undergo brain surgery
'Going to and from hospitals there has been a decision made that I will need to have brain surgery'
Dutch rider Kirstie van Haaften is set to undergo brain surgery, she announced in a social media post on Monday.
The 25-year-old, who has raced for Cofidis this season after moving on from three years at Parkhotel Valkenburg, disclosed the news in an Instagram post titled 'medical update'.
"Some days are just a bit harder than others," Van Haaften wrote. "Dealing with a lot of personal stress since the start of this season, I have not performed the way I had hoped.
"Going to and from hospitals there has been a decision made that I will need to have brain surgery. With a positive mindset I will undergo this surgery next Monday."
Van Haaften didn't disclose any details of her condition but added that she hopes to return to action soon.
"Grateful for all the support I feel and have received from family, friends and my whole team! I hope to be back soon," she concluded.
Van Haaften has raced with Cofidis this year at Women's WorldTour events including the UAE Tour, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and the recent Tour of Britain Women.
"We give our full support to Kirstie Van Haaften who will soon undergo brain surgery. We also hope to see you again soon on the roads Kirstie!" wrote Cofidis in a Twitter post on Monday.
