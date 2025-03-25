Cofidis holds on as XDS Astana's progress stalls in WorldTour relegation watch

By published

Uno-X Mobility lead XDS Astana, Arkéa-B&B Hotels in race to make top 18

XDS Astana Team&#039;s riders cycle during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
XDS Astana Team competes at 2025 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two weeks on from our last relegation watch checkup, XDS Astana's upward momentum in the 2023-2025 UCI Team Rankings has stalled, with the team missing podiums in all of the recent major races. In the first month of the season, the team had nearly halved their points gap to the top 18 but have not made up as much ground this month.

Only the top 18 teams in the 2023-2025 UCI Team Rankings will meet the sporting requirement toward a WorldTour licence for the 2026-2028 seasons. Astana have been trailing since the beginning of the current three-year cycle, having finished the 2023 season in 20th and last year in 21st.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
PIACENZA ITALY JULY 01 LR Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 3 a 2308km stage from Piacenza to Torino UCIWT on July 01 2024 in Piacenza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

UAE Team Emirates set to unleash multiple Volta a Catalunya GC cards with Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates
Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles

Joe Laverick, Lauren Stephens take back-to-back wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind
PIACENZA ITALY JULY 01 LR Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 3 a 2308km stage from Piacenza to Torino UCIWT on July 01 2024 in Piacenza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

UAE Team Emirates set to unleash multiple Volta a Catalunya GC cards with Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates
See more latest
Most Popular
PIACENZA ITALY JULY 01 LR Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 3 a 2308km stage from Piacenza to Torino UCIWT on July 01 2024 in Piacenza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
UAE Team Emirates set to unleash multiple Volta a Catalunya GC cards with Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates
Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles
Joe Laverick, Lauren Stephens take back-to-back wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind
BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 25 Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey prior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Banyoles Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
'Even second here is really nice' - Matthew Brennan follows opening Volta victory with near-miss on stage 2
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
This photograph taken on July 5, 2024, shows anti-doping testing kit materials displayed at the International Testing Agency (ITA) testing facility inside a truck at the finish line of the 7th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 25,3 km individual time trial between Nuits-Saint-Georges and Gevrey-Chambertin. The overall leader yellow jersey rider and stage winner are systematically summoned to be tested for doping after the day&#039;s stage, along with any rider selected by ITA based on performance or intelligence from the organisation&#039;s investigative department. A chaperon escorts the rider to the facility where a supervised urine sample is collected for testing. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Belgian police conduct raids in investigation centred on doctor with links to cycling team
LOGRONO SPAIN SEPTEMBER 06 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team Lidl Trek prior to the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 19 a 1735km stage from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo 1490m UCIWT on September 06 2024 in Logrono Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tao Geoghegan Hart withdraws from Volta a Catalunya with illness
A close up of a rear bike light with two bulbs and one bulb underneath
It's back! The best rear bike light on the market is 34% off – at its best ever price in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Leni Martinez winning stage 5 of Paris Nice
The new Vision Metron RS carbon wheels have been hiding in plain sight since Paris-Nice
NICE FRANCE MARCH 15 Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 7 a 1093km stage from Nice to Auron 1603m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'The Volta suits me perfectly' - Ben O'Connor determined to put Paris-Nice behind him in Catalunya
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
'A privilege to be racing on Jonas' behalf' - Matthew Brennan's late substitution for Vingegaard at Volta a Catalunya gets off to perfect start