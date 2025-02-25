XDS Astana make big early gains in relegation battle, climb to second in UCI rankings

Team's push to remain in WorldTour off to a flying start but there's a long way to go until October

Christian Scaroni is XDS Astana's top points scorer over the first two months of 2025, show here winning stage 1 win at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var (Image credit: Getty Images)

The XDS Astana team's push to gain enough points to remain in the WorldTour at the end of the three-year promotion/relegation cycle this year has gotten off to a flying start. The team went from being 21st in the 2024 UCI rankings to second, only placed behind Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates squad after two months of racing in 2025.

However, the team still have a long way to go in the three-year rankings after dismal points hauls in 2023 and 2024. They are still in 21st place in the 2023-2025 rankings as of February 24, with a deficit of 3,397.91 points on 18th placed Cofidis. That margin is down from 4,719.57 points at the end of last season.

