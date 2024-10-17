'Knives against our throats' - French WorldTour teams warn of talent drain amidst endemic economic difficulties

By
published

Arkea-B&B Hotels let riders go due to doubts about their future beyond 2025

Kevin Vauquelin celebrates his victory at the 2024 Tour de France
Kevin Vauquelin celebrates his victory at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The expression cyclisme à deux vitesses -  "two-speed cycling" -  was used by some French teams as shorthand to allege a tolerance for doping in other nations or teams. The same phrase could well be employed now to highlight the differences between France's stringent fiscal and employment legislation that concerns teams and their international rivals. 

French employment law requires that athletes and staff are registered as company employees and this reportedly cost around 40% more than other those who work via contractor status.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.