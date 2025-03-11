Uno-X Mobility overtake Arkéa-B&B Hotels in hunt for 2026-2028 WorldTour

XDS Astana's upward trajectory hit by bad luck in Strade Bianche

Soren Waerenskjold celebrates by spraying champagne on the podium of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Søren Wærenskjold's win in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was a big boost to Uno-X Mobility's bid for the WorldTour in 2026

The latest round in the fight to remain in the WorldTour in 2026 swung in favour of the Norwegian team Uno-X Mobility over the past two weeks. The team climbed ahead of Arkéa-B&B Hotels in the 2023-2025 UCI Team Rankings thanks in large part to Søren Wærenskjold's victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Uno-X Mobility are now 19th in the standings that determine which 18 teams will be in the sport's top tier after the current promotion/relegation cycle. They are 2,670.58 points behind 18-placed Cofidis and now 118.67 ahead of Arkéa-B&B Hotels, having wiped out a 456-point disadvantage at the start of the year.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

