Uno-X Mobility overtake Arkéa-B&B Hotels in hunt for 2026-2028 WorldTour

Søren Wærenskjold's win in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was a big boost to Uno-X Mobility's bid for the WorldTour in 2026

The latest round in the fight to remain in the WorldTour in 2026 swung in favour of the Norwegian team Uno-X Mobility over the past two weeks. The team climbed ahead of Arkéa-B&B Hotels in the 2023-2025 UCI Team Rankings thanks in large part to Søren Wærenskjold's victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Uno-X Mobility are now 19th in the standings that determine which 18 teams will be in the sport's top tier after the current promotion/relegation cycle. They are 2,670.58 points behind 18-placed Cofidis and now 118.67 ahead of Arkéa-B&B Hotels, having wiped out a 456-point disadvantage at the start of the year.

The momentum that XDS Astana had in the first weeks of the season, which saw them rocket to second in the 2025 Team Rankings levelled off over the past week as the team missed out on a result in Strade Bianche due to the crash of Christian Scaroni.

Still, XDS Astana have accumulated an average of 445 points per week since mid-January toward wiping out their 4,720-point deficit to Cofidis. The French team, by comparison, have only averaged 182 points per week.

Cofidis' hold on 18th place may yet hold as Uno-X Mobility, Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Astana still have between 2,670 and 2,884 points to make up on them.

Arkéa-B&B Hotels have won a single race - the Étoile de Bessèges and two stages thanks to Kévin Vauquelin - but have lagged behind their WorldTour rivals in points gained per week. They've earned only 122 per week on average with the week of Bessèges their best.

The Picnic-PostNl team are not safe in 17th place, either. The team started the season with just 421 points more than Cofidis, and have since seen 200 of that margin wiped out as they've averaged only 154 points per week.

At the teams' current rates of point gathering, by the end of April, Picnic-PostNl could be just a few points ahead of Cofidis, while XDS Astana are likely to move back ahead of Uno-X Mobility but not quite close the gap to Cofidis.

All of these calculations will be moot when it comes time for the Grand Tours. Those events are so lucrative in terms of points that it's almost mandatory to compete in them to earn enough to make the WorldTour criteria.

It's why some teams are lobbying for an extra wildcard entry for the GrandTours, and some are opposed to making a 23-team peloton.