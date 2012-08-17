Trending

Cobo: I’m not in great shape

2011 Vuelta winner says wisdom tooth has hit his plans to re-target race

2011 Vuelta a Espana champion Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vuelta winner Cobo is back on the team

(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the final podium in Madrid.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan José Cobo (Movistar) has played down his chances of a repeat win in the Vuelta after an infected wisdom tooth hit his build-up following the Tour de France.

“Personally I’m not in great shape,” Cobo said on Friday, “thanks to this infectionn I’m not in the shape I’d like to be. My idea is to improve my condition as the race progresses and do what I can.”