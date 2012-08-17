Cobo: I’m not in great shape
2011 Vuelta winner says wisdom tooth has hit his plans to re-target race
Juan José Cobo (Movistar) has played down his chances of a repeat win in the Vuelta after an infected wisdom tooth hit his build-up following the Tour de France.
“Personally I’m not in great shape,” Cobo said on Friday, “thanks to this infectionn I’m not in the shape I’d like to be. My idea is to improve my condition as the race progresses and do what I can.”
