Cobo happy at Caisse d'Epargne

Juan José Cobo says he is “lucky” to have moved to Caisse d'Epargne and is highly motivated for the 2010 season. Cobo rode with Fuji-Servetto last year and won stages in the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon as well as in the Vuelta.

"Having had the good fortune of joining a team as important as Caisse d'Epargne is a great opportunity," said Cobo to the Europa Press news agency. “Every rider has the ability to play an important role."

The 29-year-old also praised the team's "great atmosphere.” The cold European winter has provided “few ideal training conditions,” but he nevertheless felt “better than expected”.

Cobo is making his debut for the team in the Tour Méditerranéen in support of captain Alejandro Valverde. From there, Cobo will ride the Clasica de Almeria, Paris-Nice, the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and the Flèche Wallonne.

The Spaniard is a climber, but also a good time triallist. He turned pro in 2004 with Saunier Duval, and remained with the team's management until this season. In 2007, he won the overall title in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.