Clara Copponi wins Richard Moore Award at Women’s Tour

The Women’s Tour awarded Clara Copponi (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) the Richard Moore Award at the finish of stage 6, honouring the award-winning cycling journalist who died in March this year at the age of 49.

The award was conceived by Women’s Tour organisers SweetSpot to celebrate Moore’s contribution to women’s cycling, and was given to the rider “who has gone above and beyond in their efforts to engage with the world’s media.”

“Richard Moore was one of the most loved, respected and pioneering journalists to ever cover the sport of cycling,” the race organisers said. “His brainchild, The Cycling Podcast, transformed how people worldwide engage and interact with the sport.”

“Together with colleagues Rose Manley and Orla Chennaoui, Richard was a regular at the Women’s Tour, as this was the first outside of the three men’s Grand Tours to be afforded daily episodes. These enhanced the profile and stature of the race, something we’re forever grateful for.

“The Women’s Tour wanted to honour his memory by acknowledging the rider in this year’s race who has gone above and beyond in their efforts to engage with the world’s media.”

Moore’s The Cycling Podcast colleague Rose Manley presented the award to Clara Copponi on the podium in Oxford on Saturday.

“I think I speak for everyone at The Cycling Podcast when I say that we were very touched that the Women’s Tour wanted to honour our friend Richard in this way,” Manley said. “He was always so highly respected by the riders of the peloton so it is fitting that the prize is awarded to a rider who reciprocates that respect to the media.



“Richard was one of women’s cycling’s greatest cheerleaders in the press room and was committed to bringing its stories to a wider audience with insight and innovation. The Women’s Tour always had a special place in his heart. In many ways the race’s focus on professionalism and growth very much aligned with his own outlook on cycling.



“From a personal perspective, Richard, Orla and I always had a fantastic time at the race. It was also always wonderful to meet so many racing fans who had been brought to the sport through Richard’s work. That was just a small part of a huge legacy of a great man who I hope we can continue to honour.”

Copponi, who won the race’s opening stage, was given the award for her willingness to speak to the race’s media, always in a good mood, even outside of her native French language.

“I like doing interviews,” a pleased Copponi told Cyclingnews at the finish. “In English, I don’t know, sometimes it’s tough for me but I like to do them.”