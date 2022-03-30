Renowned cycling journalist Richard Moore dies at 49

Richard Moore, the author of award-winning titles about professional cycling, died at the age of 49 on Monday, March 28, 2022, a day after covering Gent-Wevelgem.

The Scottish writer began as an avid cyclist in his native Scotland, racing in his hometown of Edinburgh. He raced with the British national team and represented Scotland in the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

After ending his racing career, he became a prolific author, first as a journalist writing for Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Procycling magazine, Velonews, Rouleur, Cyclist and mainstream outlets such as the Herald, The Guardian, The Sunday Times, Esquire and the Scotsman.

Moore's writing was infused with a deep appreciation for the humanity of his subjects and he wrote with both passion and a keen critical eye.

Moore's 2007 book "In Search of Robert Millar" won best biography at the 2008 British Sports Book Awards. He wrote about another fellow Scotsman in his next volume, "Heroes, Villains & Velodromes: Chris Hoy and Britain's Track Cycling Revolution".

More recently, Moore teamed with fellow journalists Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe to create The Cycling Podcast, winning best podcast in the 2016 Cycling Media Awards. Moore also co-hosted the Cycling Podcast Feminin.

The Cycling Podcast announced Moore's death on Wednesday, calling him "our leader, lynchpin, friend and brother" and writing: "There can be no consolation today, but the closest thing is knowing that the network of affection and love he knitted will now become an edifice of support for those most deeply affected by this loss.

"The Cycling Podcast would simply never have started without Richard," the post read. "Our thumbs would still be poised over the record button, frozen in June 2013. He cajoled, drove, supported, and indulged us from the first episode to what will not be the last, released a week ago, for we owe him that and so much more."

Scottish Cycling Board Member James McCallum, a former teammate of Moore, remembered his friend in a statement from British Cycling.

"Richard was a few years older than me and inspired me quite a lot as I was growing up as a cyclist in Scotland, and what's more he was also so approachable and just a friendly figure on the scene. He was also a bit of a pioneer who very quickly found his niche after hanging up his wheels and became a fantastic journalist, but a genuine one at that, who's colleagues and riders all respected him greatly.

"Richard was ultimately a gentleman – an extremely likeable figure, who's absence will be a huge, huge loss."

Cyclingnews shares the deep sadness at the loss of one of the sport's most important story-tellers, and extends our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Books by Richard Moore:

In Search of Robert Millar: Unravelling the Mystery Surrounding Britain’s Most Successful Tour de France Cyclist (2007)

Heroes, Villains and Velodromes: Chris Hoy and Britain’s Track Cycling Revolution (2008)

Sky’s the Limit: Wiggins and Cavendish: The Quest to Conquer the Tour de France (2011)

Slaying the Badger: Greg LeMond, Bernard Hinault, and the Greatest Tour de France (2012)

The Dirtiest Race in History: Ben Johnson, Carl Lewis and the 1988 Olympic 100m Final (2013)

Tour de France 100: A Photographic History of the World's Greatest Race (2013)

Etape: the Untold Stories of the Tour de France's Defining Stages (2014)

The Bolt Supremacy: Inside Jamaica’s Sprint Factory (2015)

Cyclingnews Articles by Richard Moore

