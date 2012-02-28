Christina Watches ends interest in Rebellin

Image 1 of 3 Davide Rebellin (Miche) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Race winner Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Davide Rebellin in action during the 2008 Olympic road race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danish Continental outfit Christina Watches-Onfone has revealed that talks to sign Davide Rebellin have failed, after rumours previously suggested that a deal was close to being completed. The 40-year-old Italian has been without a team since leaving Miche-Guerciotti last year, despite enjoying success with them, and has been looking for a team to prolong his career.

Rebellin was one of the most feared classics riders of the last decade, winning La Fleche Wallone three times (2004, 2007 and 2009). His first victory in that race was part of a big race treble that year, which also included the Amstel Gold Race and Liege-Bastogne-Liege - a feat that at the time had never been achieved before.

However, shortly after his third victory at La Fleche Wallone in 2009, Rebellin's world fell apart after he was revealed to have failed a dope test at the 2008 Bejing Olympics, where he had won silver in the road race. He received a two-year ban for EPO-CERA, returning to the sport last year.

"Christina Watches-Ofone has been in discussions with Davide Rebellin's agent since January 21," said a statement from team co-owner Claus Skødt Hembo.

"Myself, Rebellin and his agent thought it was worthwhile to discuss the possibility and we were therefore in negotiations. But after prolonged discussions it is announced that we do not want a contractual relationship with him."

