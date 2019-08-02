Chris Froome releasing video about his crash and recovery
Team Ineos to launch 'My Road to Recovery' on August 3
It has been seven weeks since Chris Froome suffered a devastating crash while previewing the course for the time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the Team Ineos rider has largely avoided making any public statements aside from a few comments on Twitter. Now, Team Ineos announced it will be releasing a film in which Froome explains what he has been doing to recover from his injuries.
Froome crashed on June 12, suffering a complex, compound fracture to his femur and reportedly lost around two litres of blood. He sustained other fractures to his hip, elbow and ribs in addition to internal injuries. He underwent hours of surgery and was out of the intensive care unit when he was diagnosed with additional sternum and vertebrae fractures.
As the Tour de France began without him, Froome finally left the hospital after more than three weeks. The video snippet posted by Team Ineos on Twitter shows him undergoing physical therapy and pedalling with his good leg on a bike.
"I was initially after the crash a bit inundated and if I'm honest a bit overwhelmed with the amount of media requests that came in for me especially in the build up to the Tour de France and during the Tour de France. It just felt as if I needed a bit of time for myself and a bit of time to come to terms with what had happened and just really collect myself - to really just have that time to focus on my recovery, which I think these first few weeks have been paramount to what lies ahead. It feels like now at least that part's done, I'm happy to be able to speak a bit more freely and share with people what I've been through these last few weeks," Froome says.
