Chris Froome in surgery to repair fractures from Dauphine crash

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) ahead of the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome at the Team Ineos launch (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome interatcs with fans at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) was airlifted to hospital after crashing during a recon ride of the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome training before crashing and fracturing his leg (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) is undergoing surgery to repair fractures he suffered in a crash during reconnaissance of the Criterium du Dauphine's stage 4 time trial route.

A message posted on the four-time Tour de France winner's official Twitter account said Froome was undergoing surgery "to repair the multiple fractures", asking readers to keep Froome in their thoughts and saying they hoped to share more information on Thursday.

Froome was previewing the stage 4 time trial course in Roanne on Wednesday with teammate Wout Poels when he apparently took his hands off the bars to clear his nose on a 60kph descent, and a gust of wind took out his front wheel, according to Team Ineos Principal Dave Brailsford.

Team Ineos confirmed Wednesday evening that Froome suffered a fractured femur in the crash. In addition to the broken leg, Froome also fractured his elbow and ribs in the wreck, effectively ending his hopes of adding a record-tying fifth Tour de France title in July.

In a statement released by the team previously, Brailsford said the team would turn their focus to Froome's future as he readjusts his goals.

"Our primary focus now is obviously on ensuring Chris gets the very best possible care, which he will do, so he can recover as soon as possible," Brailsford said. "Even though we all recognise the risks involved in our sport, it's always traumatic when a rider crashes and sustains serious injuries."