Chris Froome awake but will remains in hospital under observation

Chris Froome during stage 3 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Ineos have revealed that Chris Froome was awake and talkative on Thursday morning following overnight surgery to successfully repair a broken femur which was sustained in a high-speed crash before the Criterium du Dauphine time trial on Wednesday.

Froome suffered serious injuries after crashing into a low wall at 55kph while previewing the time trial course. He was stabilised and assessed at hospital in Roanne before being airlifted to St-Etienne for surgery. From was diagnosed with a compound fractured right femur, right elbow and ribs, with Ineos team manager Dave Brailsford revealing he also suffered some 'internal damage.'

Team doctor Richard Usher confirmed the surgery on his femur and elbow was a success.

"Chris woke up this morning and was reviewed by the intensive care consultants and the orthopaedic specialist who operated on him and they're both very happy with his progress to date," Usher said.

"Chris will remain in hospital for the next few days for observation, but he is already actively engaging in discussing his rehabilitation options, which is very encouraging."

Froome relayed a message through the British team, expressing thanks for the many messages of support he has received over the past 24 hours. He is expected to make a personal message of thanks in the days to come.

According to leprogres.fr and Sporza who interviewed French surgeon Rémi Philippot, Froome could face further surgeries as his recovery moves forward.

Philippot performed the "most critical intervention, which involved a complex open fracture of the right femur," according to the report in the French media. Following that procedure, doctor Giorgio Gresta, an orthopedic specialist of the upper limbs, performed the surgery to repair Froome's right elbow.

The report estimates Froome could be out of action for six months, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season.

"It was a long operation, but it went very, very well. The good news is that there are no head injuries or neurological problems. The impact must have been great. He was riding at 50 km/h and with little protection," Philippot told Sporza.

The doctor revealed he spoke to to Froome for an hour and suggested his racing career is not in danger.

"He has the moral of a winner and can bounce back quickly. He immediately asked when he can sit on his bike again. I expect that he will be out of competition for at least 6 months. His sporting future is not in danger."