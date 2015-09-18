Chris Anker Sorensen to Bretagne-Seche Environnement in 2016

Image 1 of 5 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) has lunch on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Rogers' teammate Chris Anker Sorensen had less luck on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The Giro dell'Emilia podium: Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and David Villella (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Matti Breschel and Chris Anker Sørensen at the start (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 5 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-SAxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Anker Sorensen will ride for Fortuneo Vital Concept in 2016, the new name of the current Bretagne-Seche Environnment. The Danish road race champion has been with Tinkoff-Saxo his whole career, since 2007.

Sorensen said that he has spent “some great years” with the WorldTour team, but with success, “the environment has become quite impersonal. Now, at 31, I want to regain my taste of the offensive, and a family atmosphere."

After observing the French Professional Continental team, he found that “this is the framework that suits me. Riders are constantly on the offensive, they try to create favourable situations, and they seem very happy.”

Team General Manager Emmanuel Hubert called this “a sign that we are moving forward, especially as Chris Anker has showed great interest in our training in recent months. He has great experience of the grand tours in particular, and will be responsible for supporting Eduardo Sepulveda as far as possible in the mountains.”

Sorensen won a stage at the Giro d’Italia in 2010 and was named most combative at the 2012 Tour de France. He finished 14th overall at that Tour and was 12th in the 2011 Vuelta a Espana.

