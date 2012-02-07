Charteau to return to happy Langkawi hunting grounds

Image 1 of 3 Charteau after his maiden Langkawi victory in 2007. (Image credit: Cycling News) Image 2 of 3 Yohan Gene has fond memories himself of the Tour. (Image credit: Cycling News) Image 3 of 3 The Europcar team. (Image credit: Cycling News)

Anthony Charteau will return to the site of his first major stage race triumph, the Tour de Langkawi, when his Europcar team takes to the Malaysian roads later this February.

Charteau claimed the victory back in 2007 courtesy of a sizeable time gap earned on the third stage to Cameron Highlands, before a gutsy fight to hold on against the pure climbers on Genting sealed the win. It was watershed moment for the Frenchman who went on to take out the King of the Mountains title in the 2010 Tour de France.

"Le Tour de Langkawi has always had a special place in my heart," said Charteau, who added that having missed the last few events due to other commitment overseas, he's happy to finally be returning to Malaysia for the 17th edition of the race. "I’ve always wanted to ride Le Tour de Langkawi again despite the long trip from France."

Charteau will be supported by a Europcar team prepared for multiple scenarios with Matteo Pelucchi and Yoann Gene providing options in the sprints, and a time trial ace in Jérome Cousin.

The Europcar team for the 2012 Tour de Langkawi:

Anthony Charteau, Mathieu Claude, Yohann Gene, Jérome Cousin, Cyril Gautier (All French), Matteo Pelucchi (Ita).