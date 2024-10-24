Chantal van den Broek-Blaak still isn't done with pro cycling as she extends with SD Worx-Protime

'Becoming Dutch champion as a mother, it is an absolute highlight in my career. I can cycle my last year in red-white-blue, a career couldn't end more beautifully' says Dutch champion

SIRMIONE ITALY JULY 08 Chantal van den BroekBlaak of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime signing prior to the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 2 a 157km individual time trial stage from Brescia to Brescia UCIWWT on July 08 2024 in Sirmione Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak signs on for another year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak has decided to extend her career and contract with SD Worx-Protime for one more year, looking to make her 11th season with the team her final one in the professional peloton.

The rider had initially planned to retire in 2022 but signed on through till the end of 2024 when it became increasingly clear that she wasn't yet done with professional cycling and was reassured that plans to start a family were no reason to hesitate. 

