Chantal van den Broek-Blaak still isn't done with pro cycling as she extends with SD Worx-Protime

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak has decided to extend her career and contract with SD Worx-Protime for one more year, looking to make her 11th season with the team her final one in the professional peloton.

The rider had initially planned to retire in 2022 but signed on through till the end of 2024 when it became increasingly clear that she wasn't yet done with professional cycling and was reassured that plans to start a family were no reason to hesitate.

The Dutch rider had a 2023 season with no racing as she welcomed her first child, returning to the peloton in 2024. Van Den Broek-Blaak may not have had the smoothest of runs though it wasn't a season without success, the rider claiming the red, white and blue Dutch champion's jersey.

"Last year, she had a lot of injuries and illnesses," said sports manager Danny Stam in a statement. "Hopefully she will have few setbacks in 2025 so that she can show off the champion's jersey in full again. We therefore did not hesitate for long to present her with another one-year contract."

In her years with SD Worx-Protime, in its various incarnations, Van den Broek-Blaak has captured victories that include the World Championships road race, Amstel Gold Race, Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Gent Wevelgem, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and The Boels Ladies Tour – twice.

"It didn't turn out to be the season I was hoping for, but it has been a realistic year," said Van den Broek-Blaak. "Becoming a mother during a top-level sports career means you actually have to take two years off. In the run-up to the NK [Dutch Championships], I felt I could train and recover like old times again.

"That national title was confirmation that my feelings were right. Becoming Dutch champion as a mother, it is an absolute highlight in my career. I can cycle my last year in red-white-blue, a career couldn't end more beautifully."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The team pointed to the rider, who has had so many top results throughout her cycling career, as one of the most important culture carriers in the team and the 34-year-old has said she wants to be able to pass on her experience and knowledge. Still, that doesn't mean she will not also be chasing more results herself.

"The performance drive is there," said Van den Broek-Blaak. "Whether I will really be able to stop on a high, I don't know yet. But that winner's mentality is part of who I am.

"I will train hard and do everything I can to get everything out of it one more time. I want to contest finals. If I can't win anymore, I will also be at peace with passing the baton."