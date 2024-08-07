Changing of the guard: Defending Olympic champions Italy pushed to team pursuit bronze medal final against Denmark

Australia crush world record at Paris Olympics, due to face-off against Great Britain in gold medal final

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan of Team Italy compete during the Men's Team Pursuit - First Round on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Italy during the men's team pursuit at the Paris 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

A world record-breaking performance from Australia and a similarly enormous ride from the British team stunned the defending Olympic men's team pursuit champions Italy at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Australia smashed the world record, becoming the first team to ever ride the 4km team pursuit under 3:41 when they set a new mark of 3:40.73, while Great Britain's squad beat Tokyo silver medalists Denmark to move onto the gold medal final.

