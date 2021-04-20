Cervelo unveils Aspero-5: a lighter, racier gravel bike

Cervélo has today unveiled the Áspero-5, adding a lighter, more integrated, more aerodynamic model to its gravel platform.

After a dedicated analysis of the Áspero range, the Cervélo technical team wanted to offer a bike that, in its own words, "hauls more ass, not cargo", and the resulting bike is an Áspero-5 that is 10% lighter, saves 32 grams of aerodynamic drag, and now headlines the range, with prices ranging from £8,199 / $6,900 / €7,999 to £10,799 / $9,000 / €10,499.

The Áspero-5 frame features some neat industrial design touches. Its integrated cockpit still offers ease of access for maintenance, but reduces the risk of snagging, which becomes likelier as you roll into more adventurous gravel riding terrain. There's also a recessed top tube mounting point for additional storage, and the down tube’s underside is protected with an integrated shield, to reduce cosmetic damage from terrain debris.

Best gravel bikes : Fun and fast adventure bikes for your next off-road ride

Cervelo Caledonia-5 review

(Image credit: Cervelo )

The best gravel tyres are getting wider with larger casings which are an enabler for gravel riders, enhancing ride comfort and traction when climbing, braking or cornering, especially on loose terrain. The Áspero-5 will accommodate 650bx51mm or 700cx45mm tyres, with clearance to spare, giving you all the traction without annoying mud clogging issues.

In keeping with the bike's go-fast philosophy, Cervélo has specced all bikes with power meters as standard, with SRAM models getting the integrated Quarq power meters that come as part of the groupset, and the GRX model being given a 4IIII dual-sided option.

In addition, all bikes are specced with in-house wheel-brand Reserve's 32mm rims, which are laced to DT Swiss hubs.

Industrial designers on the new Áspero-5 project wanted to integrate an appropriate cockpit for Cervélo’s updated gravel bike. The result is an aluminium stem range, with lengths from 70- to 130mm, all featuring internal routing. Clamped to the Áspero-5’s stems are gravel-specific drop bars, with a width range of 380- to 440mm. These Cervélo Áspero-5 handlebars have a geometry that registers 80mm of reach, 121mm of drop and 16-degrees of flare.

The updated Áspero 5 starts at £8,199, which gets you the Force eTap AXS 1 build. It rolls 700x38mm Panaracer Gravel King SK and has a 36t SRAM Force AXS 1 crankset, with a power meter.

At £8,699 there is the Shimano GRX RX815 Di2 variant, which features a dual-sided power meter. The most lavishly equipped Áspero-5 constitutes a SRAM RED eTap AXS 1 built kit, for £10,799.