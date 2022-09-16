Cervélo issues immediate stop-ride and recall notice for R5 and Caledonia models

Cervélo has issued an immediate stop-ride notice and mandatory recall to customers who own one of a selection of its R5 and Caledonia 5 road bike models.

Citing an issue with the faceplate of the included stem, Cervélo says that the problem could result in the handlebars slipping, even with the stem bolts tightened to the correct torque value. The risk, Cervélo says, is that the issue could cause the rider to lose control of their bike and fall.

According to reports, there have been 13 reports of handlebars slipping as a result of the issue, with one injury reported.

Specifically, the recall extends to a range of models within the 2022 Cervélo R5 lineup, select Caledonia 5 models, including framesets and the ST31 LT stem itself. The recall was initially subject to customers in the USA and Canada, but Cyclingnews understands it has now been expanded worldwide.

The full list of affected bikes is as follows:

R5 2022 Dura-Ace Di2 (Five Black)

R5 2022 Red eTap AXS (Five Black)

R5 2022 Force eTap AXS (Lime & Black)

R5 2022 Force eTap AXS (Five Black)

R5 2022 Ultegra Di2 (Lime & Black)

R5 2022 Ultegra Di2 (Five Black)

R5 2022 Frameset (Five Black)

R5 2022 Frameset (Lime & Black)

R5 2022 Frameset (Jumbo Replica)

Caledonia 5 Dura-Ace Di2 (Oasis)

Caledonia 5 Red eTap AXS (Five Black)

Caledonia 5 Frameset (Aqua Pearl)

Caledonia 5 Frameset (Five Black)

Caledonia 5 Frameset (Oasis)

ST31 LT Stem (Black)

"Safety is our primary concern," reads the Cervélo product recall page. "We take immediate action if we feel it is ever compromised and we work closely with our authorized retail partners to get our riders back on the road as quickly, and safely as possible." It goes on to confirm that the recall doesn't affect any other Cervélo product.

Riders who own an affected bike are being advised to stop using the bicycle immediately and contact their local Cervélo dealer to arrange a free faceplate replacement. Alternatively, for customers who bought bikes online or don't have a local dealer, a form is available via the Cervélo website.