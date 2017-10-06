Cervelo Bigla add Belgian TT champion Duyck for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) after the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Ann-Sophie Duyck on the Belgian time trial podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ann-Sophie Duyck en route to winning the Belgian time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium),Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) and Anna van der Breggen on the final podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cervelo Bigla announced on Thursday that four-time Belgian time trial champion Ann-Sophie Duyck will join the squad in 2018.

The 30-year-old spent the 2017 season riding for Drops Cycling, scoring stage victories at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana and Tour de Feminin in addition to her Belgian TT title and the UCI 1.2 Ljubljana-Domzale-Ljubljana time trial.

Her signing marks Cervelo Bigla's second addition of a national TT champ this transfer season, with Britain's Claire Rose also penning a deal for the coming year.

"I believe the team makes it possible for a cyclist to reach their highest level. It's a very balanced and well-structured team with a highly professional atmosphere," Duyck said via a team release.

"Another big role in my decision to join is that I will be teammates with Ashleigh [Moolman-Pasio] again and I will be back on a Cervélo. The team has very high-quality partners which are very important for time trailing. Team manager, Thomas Campana is an expert in both road racing and time trailing, I truly believe this is the next big step in my cycling career.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the whole team. I want to help the team win races. I want to help in the sprint lead-out, being in a breakaway, help to protect the leader’s jersey, be part of the TTT squad ... The main key is that we win as a team."