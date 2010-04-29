Cervélo announces Giro roster

Image 1 of 3 Spaniard Carlos Sastre (Cervélo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Stage winner Ignatas Konovalovas (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Inigo Cuesta (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

With the first Grand Tour of 2010 just nine days away, teams are in their last preparations for the Giro d'Italia starting in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 8. The Cervélo TestTeam has announced its nine riders to tackle the challenges of the 3,418km-long road taking the riders from the Netherlands to Italy's Verona, with the legendary mountains Monte Zoncolan, Plan de Corones and the Gavia Pass along the way. According to the team, "this year’s route will be ideal for expert climbers and resistance riders."

Without a doubt, Cervélo's goal will again be the overall victory for Carlos Sastre, with stage wins also highly appreciated. The squad has not changed much of its successful formula since last year.

"In fact, half of our team roster is the same as last year. This is very important because we will arrive at this year’s Giro d’Italia with a more experienced team, ready to give our best," explained Sports Director Alex Sans Vega.

"Our team roster was selected with the goal of providing the strongest support for our leader Carlos Sastre who came third in last years' Giro, and winning two stages. In addition we also had two other stage victories, notably in the final time trial with Ignatas Konovalovas who is again on this year’s roster. We are ready and optimistic and very much looking forward to participating in this year's Giro."

Sastre himself confirmed this. "Last year I had a great time at the Giro d’Italia and I want to go back," he said. "The fact that I haven’t won the Giro gives me special motivation, and this year's route is very attractive for a rider with my characteristics."

The Cervélo TestTeam for the 2010 Giro d’Italia is: Iñigo Cuesta, Volodimir Gustov, Ted King, Ignatas Konovalovas, Daniel Lloyd, Gabriel Rasch, Carlos Sastre, Xavier Tondo and Marcel Wyss. Reserve riders are Davide Appollonio and Stefan Denifl.