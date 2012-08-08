Cavendish, Wiggins headline Team Sky at Tour of Denmark

Image 1 of 3 World champion Mark Cavendish on the wheel of Sky teammate and soon-to-be Tour champion Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins on the podium with the gold medal that saw him become Great Britain's most successful Olympian (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) punches clear to take the win (Image credit: Sirotti)

World champion Mark Cavendish and Olympic Champion Bradley Wiggins will lead Team Sky at the Tour of Denmark. “It's quite simply cycling's biggest stars who are coming to Denmark,” the race director said.

It will be the first appearance of the reigning Tour de France champion in the race since 1996, and the first time ever that the world champion has appeared, according to the race website.

"That we can present a world champion in the rainbow jersey and a Tour de France winner and Olympic champion speaks for itself. It's quite simple cycling's biggest stars who are coming to Denmark” said race director Jesper Worre. “It is without doubt the strongest field we've ever had, and I can only urge Danes to get out and experience these world stars.”

Cavendish won his Worlds title in Copenhagen last fall and won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in Denmark this year.

Other top stars scheduled to start the race include Cavendish's sprint rivals Andre Greipel of Lotto Belisol and Tom Boonen of Omega Pharma-QuickStep. The Tour of Denmark starts on August 22 in Randers and ends on August 26 in Frederiksberg Allee.