Cavendish uses British Road Race Championships as Tour warm-up

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) counts his stage wins so far in the 2011 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

HTC-Highroad's Mark Cavendish will be aiming for his first national road title when he lines up in the British Road Race Championships later this month.

In the lead up to his appearance in the Tour de France, where he has amassed 15 stage wins, Cavendish will use both the Leazes Criteriums (Friday 24 June) in Newcastle and the National Elite Road Race Championships (Sunday 26 June) in Northumberland as warm-up events.

Last year, Team Sky's Geraint Thomas claimed the first professional victory of his career in the event in Lancashire, outsprinting teammate Peter Kennaugh for the victory.

Cavendish has racked up four wins so far this season, opening his account with stage 6 of the Tour of Oman, and then going on to win the Scheldeprijs for the third time in his career. Last month, Cavendish won the 10th and 12th stages of the Giro d'Italia.