Cavendish treated differently to Wiggins at Team Sky, Flecha says

Mark Cavendish did not receive the same treatment as Bradley Wiggins at Team Sky, according to Sky teammate Juan Antonio Flecha and sport director Steven de Jongh. “Sky treated him as a great rider, but not the boss,” Flecha said.

"Bradley has always been the big boss with us. Mark expected maybe the same treatment as Bradley got, he asked for it. Sky treated him as a great rider, but not the boss,” Flecha, who is also leaving Sky, told NuSport.nl.

"The boss is Bradley, since Sky's main goal is always winning the Tour de France and that is why Mark is lower on the ladder than Bradley."

De Jongh was sorry to see the former world champion leave, but found it inevitable. "I think both sides are not entirely happy,” he said. "It did not turn out as we had hoped. It's not a happy marriage."

The most persistent rumours have Cavendish moving to Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but no announcements have yet been made.