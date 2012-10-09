Txurruka surprised but not bitter about leaving Euskaltel

Image 1 of 3 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gives a pre-race interview (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 2 of 3 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)

Amets Txurruka had not expected to have to leave Euskaltel-Euskadi after six years of loyal service with the Basque team. But then he got the phone call from team manager Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano, saying the team would not renew his contract for 2013 due to a lack of UCI points.

“It is true that I did not expect my departure and I was a bit surprised that I had to leave the team,” he told Marca.

Txurruka was a victim of the UCI points system, in which individual rider's results bring in points towards a team's WorldTour licence. The team manager told him “I had no points and he wasn't counting on me. He was within his rights because my contract was also coming to an end,” Txurruka said. “He made that decision and I have no choice but to accept it.”

He insisted there are “no hard feelings,” saying: “I leave proud of everything I have contributed to the team.”

Txurruka is a good climbing domestique, who finished the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana this year. He intends to stay in the professional peloton in 2013 and has several options. The 30-year-old turned pro with Barloworld in 2006 before joining Euskaltel the year after..

“I wouldn't mind resuming my career in Italy because I had some really good years there, but also to be with Caja Rural would be a very good option,” he said.