Cavendish to pair with Keisse in Gent Six Day

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse at the 2019 Gent Six Day

Mark Cavendish will team up with Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Iljo Keisse at the upcoming Six Days of Ghent from November 16-21.

The Manxman last competed in the event with Keisse in 2019 but suffered a high-speed crash on the opening day. The pair would finish fourth in the final standings. Cavendish won the event with Bradley Wiggins in 2016, while Keisse is a seven-time winner of his hometown event.

Cavendish made a huge comeback since joining the Belgian WorldTour team on a one-year contract this season, taking four stage wins and the points classification at the Tour de France, equalling the stage win record of Eddy Merckx in the process.

The lead-out man who helped propel him to these victories, Michael Mørkøv, will be Cavendish's rival at the Six Day, where he pairs up with Lasse Norman Hansen as the reigning Olympic Games and World Madison champions.

Other top duos include Kenny De Ketele, who will defend his title with Robbe Ghys in the final race of his career before retirement, and Jasper De Buyst who pairs with Lotto Soudal teammate Roger Kluge.

The schedule also includes racing for women with Lotte Kopecky and Shari Bossuyt on the start list. The event will also honour new retiree Jolien D'hoore.

This year marks the 80th edition for the track event, first held in 1922.