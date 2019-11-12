Trending

Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six Day

Manxman sits out Madison

Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdon and Team The Wolfpack Maes 00 Crash during the 79th 6 Days Gent 2019 Day 1 Track Kuipke Track Velodrome zesdaagsegent ghent6day on November 12 2019 in Gent Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Mark Cavendish gets up from his crash in the Gent Six Day
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Cavendish suffered a high-speed crash on the opening night of the Gent Six Day in Belgium on Tuesday.

The Manxman, who is partnered with Iljo Keisse for the event, appeared to slide out in a turn during the one-lap team time trial, the fourth race of the evening.

Cavendish got up after a few moments and appeared to be OK but had to sit out the first Madison of the night.

The one-lap team time trial is an event where both riders begin with a flying start, one rider, Keisse in this case, brings the team up to speed before giving his partner a hand-sling for the final sprint.

Cavendish was completing the nine-second event when he slid out.

The team opened the night by winning the points race ahead of Dutchmen Jan-Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik.

For the first Madison of the night Keisse paired with Jonas Rickaert, whose teammate Roy Pieters was out with illness, while Cavendish remained sidelined as medics attended to his wounds.