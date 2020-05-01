Cavendish, Rowe complete Everest Challenge on Zwift

There might not be any racing for months, but when sports finally get back underway after the coronavirus lockdowns, Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) will have plenty of base fitness.

The Manxman spent 10 hours 37 minutes and 32 seconds riding in the Zwift virtual world to complete the 'Everesting' challenge - riding the equivalent of the height of Mount Everest - 8,848m - on the same climb.

Cavendish said on Twitter that he completed the challenge along with Luke Rowe (Team Ineos), riding 211 virtual kilometres.

The pair are not the first professional cyclists to take the challenge on an indoor trainer: Trek-Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone exceeded his Everest Challenge last month, riding 237km on Zwift and 10,000m of climbing.

James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation) plans to take the challenge on the Mont Royal in Montréal to raise funds to provide COVID-19 protective gear to frontline workers.