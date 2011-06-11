Cavendish now Member of the British Empire

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish of HTC-Highroad has been named a Member of the British Empire. The British sprinter was awarded the title by Queen Elizabeth II in her official birthday honours list.

"I can announce today I'm being awarded an MBE in Queens birthday honours. Proper happy about it. Shows cycling's popularity now in Britain." Cavendish revealed in a Twitter message on Saturday morning.





Tour de France the next big goal





He rides the Tour de Suisse that begins today in Lugano and is looking to add to his total of Tour de France stage wins in July, as well as taking the green jersey there for the first time. Cavendish will also target the world championships in September and the London Olympics in 2012.



"The Tour de France is in three weeks and I will be aiming for more stages in that and the green jersey, and the World Championships in Copenhagen are another big goal for me,'' he said.



