Cavendish in collision with car

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish set the pace in the opening few laps (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 2 Mark Cavendish in the Tour de France green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Former World Champion Mark Cavendish has been involved in a collision with a car while out training in Tuscany, Italy. The 2011 Tour de France green jersey winner suffered a bruised arm from the crash.

Last night he took to Twitter, saying: “Went & hit the back of a car that slammed on today in training.

"Wasn't ideal. Apart from a bruised arm, I'm relatively OK. If anyone cares."

The news comes after former Team Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins and Sky head coach Shane Sutton were also hit by cars in the last few weeks.

