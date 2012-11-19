Cavendish in collision with car
Minor injuries for sprinter
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Former World Champion Mark Cavendish has been involved in a collision with a car while out training in Tuscany, Italy. The 2011 Tour de France green jersey winner suffered a bruised arm from the crash.
Related Articles
Last night he took to Twitter, saying: “Went & hit the back of a car that slammed on today in training.
"Wasn't ideal. Apart from a bruised arm, I'm relatively OK. If anyone cares."
The news comes after former Team Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins and Sky head coach Shane Sutton were also hit by cars in the last few weeks.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy