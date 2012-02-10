Cavendish hurt in Qatar crash

Image 1 of 3 Mark Cavendish (Sky) came a cropper in the finale. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Stage 5 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) won stage five at the Tour of Qatar, his second victory of the race. (Image credit: AFP)

Team Sky's Mark Cavendish was hurt Friday in a crash at the conclusion of a dramatic final stage at the 2012 Tour of Qatar. The 2011 road world champion came to grief in the closing stages following a coming together with Roger Kluge and Tyler Farrar and came off worst, crashing to the tarmac and suffering gashes to his legs and his left shoulder. Cavendish dusted himself down and completed the final few metres to the finish on a spare bike.

The 26-year-old Briton, winner of two stages of the race earlier in the week after getting over an illness, is expected to recover in time for next week's Tour of Oman according to Team Sky press officer Nick Howes.

"Mark hasn't broken anything but he's pretty bruised," Howes told Cyclingnews. "It was a nasty incident, but we are pretty sure at this stage that it won't have any bearing on his participation in Oman."

Friday's final stage was won by the young French rider Armaud Demare, while Belgium's Tom Boonen secured the overall GC for the fourth time in his career.