Cavendish and Griepel to battle for Tour of Britain stages
Dennis and Phinney also confirmed for British race
Olympic silver medallist Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) are set to go head-to-head at the Tour of Britain in September after race organisers confirmed that both sprinters would be part of the world class field.
This year's Tour of Britain starts in Glasgow on September 4 and finishes in London on September 11.
Cavendish will head to the race after a hugely successful summer that culminated in four Tour de France stage wins and a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio, where he finished second behind Elia Viviani in the omnium event on the track.
The British rider has won ten stages in the Tour of Britain during his career and will be using the race to bolster that number and prepare for October’s road World Championships in Qatar.
Greipel has tasted success in the Tour of Britain before, wining a stage in 2015. He also won the final stage of this year’s Tour de France in Paris.
The Tour of Britain organisers have also confirmed that BMC Racing will send a strong contingent with Rohan Dennis, Rik Zabel and Taylor Phinney all set to race.
“This is the first of several exciting rider announcements that fans can look forward to and will build excitement for what will be another world-class edition of the Tour of Britain.”
