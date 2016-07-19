Tour of Britain: 17 teams announced

Image 1 of 6 2016 Tour of Britain stage race map (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 2 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) at todays sign on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the stage 4 start Image 4 of 6 Mark Cavendish stands next to his Dimension Data team wearing the red jersey at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Rory Sutherland leading the Movistar train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Tom Skujins celebrates his first win in Cannondale colours

The Tour of Britain’s growing stature in cycling has been reflected in the news that ten WorldTour teams will line up on the startline of the race this year. Organisers confirmed 17 teams so far with three more squads to be announced in the coming weeks.

Team Sky, Dimension Data, Giant Alpecin and Movistar are among the elite squads that will take part in the Tour of Britain that runs from September 4-11.

Team Wiggins are also set to race with Bradley Wiggins set to lead the line for the Continental team. There are also spots for Pro Continental teams, Caja Rural and Wanty Groupe Gobert.

“This is a world-class line-up of teams entirely befitting of the Tour of Britain’s continuing growth in stature and importance on the global cycling calendar,” race director Mick Bennett said in a press release.

“Half of the teams selected are currently racing in the Tour de France, giving British fans a taste of the high-level of competition which they can look forward to watching this September.”

In total, 17 teams have been announced with the final three British UCI Continental teams to be confirmed on Monday 1 August following the Prudential RideLondon event.

JLT Condor presented by Mavic, Madison Genesis, NFTO, Pedal Heaven and Team Raleigh GAC are vying for the final three spots and Cyclingnews understands that Madison Genesis have already confirmed their place.



Current list of teams to race at the 2016 Tour of Britain

• An Post Chain Reaction (IRL)

• Bardiani CSF (Ita)

• BMC Racing Team (USA)

• Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team (USA)

• Caja Rural – Seguros RGA (SPA)

• Great Britain national team (GBR)

• Lotto Soudal (BEL)

• ONE Pro Cycling (GBR)

• Orica BikeExchange (AUS)

• Movistar Team (SPA)

• Team Dimension Data (RSA)

• Team Giant Alpecin (GER)

• Team LottoNL Jumbo (NED)

• Team Sky (GBR)

• Team WIGGINS (GBR)

• Trek Segafredo (USA)

• Wanty Groupe Gobert (BEL)

