Cauberg finish removed from Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 5 Two wins at Amstel Gold Race now for Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) soloes away on the Cauberg to win the 2014 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 5 The fans crowd along the Cauberg in the finishing city of Valkenburg for the 2009 edition of Amstel Gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The Cauberg was climbed 11 times during the race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 After fifth place at Amstel Gold Race, Michael Matthews heads to Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Amstel Gold Race organisers have removed the final climb of the Cauberg from this year's race. The peloton will now tackle the renowned climb for the final time with 19 kilometres left; with organisers saying they hope for "a more open" race.

With the usual start at the Maastricht Market, the peloton will eventually take on three different loops through the Limburg hills, each of which includes the Cauberg.

In the past, the last circuit featured the Geulhemmerberg and the Bemelerberg, before finishing with the Cauberg and the finish line only 1.8km away in Berg en Terlblijt. The organisers felt that the Cauberg climb was too close to the finish and they hope that by removing it there will be more contenders for the victory.





"It is not the organisers but the riders and the teams that make the race. It is obvious that the Cauberg, which will now lie approximately 19km from the finish, will be less decisive."

The Amstel Gold Women's race takes place earlier on the same day and will have the Cauberg shortly before the finish.