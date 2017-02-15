Cauberg finish removed from Amstel Gold Race
Organisers hope to open the race up
The Amstel Gold Race organisers have removed the final climb of the Cauberg from this year's race. The peloton will now tackle the renowned climb for the final time with 19 kilometres left; with organisers saying they hope for "a more open" race.
Related Articles
With the usual start at the Maastricht Market, the peloton will eventually take on three different loops through the Limburg hills, each of which includes the Cauberg.
In the past, the last circuit featured the Geulhemmerberg and the Bemelerberg, before finishing with the Cauberg and the finish line only 1.8km away in Berg en Terlblijt. The organisers felt that the Cauberg climb was too close to the finish and they hope that by removing it there will be more contenders for the victory.
"It is not the organisers but the riders and the teams that make the race. It is obvious that the Cauberg, which will now lie approximately 19km from the finish, will be less decisive."
The Amstel Gold Women's race takes place earlier on the same day and will have the Cauberg shortly before the finish.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy