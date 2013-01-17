Catch all the action from the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 5 Simon Gerrans got GreenEdge's WorldTour season off to a fine start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 The peleton head out of the outer suburbs of Adelaide and into the hills. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 The peloton race towards Tanunda (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 The peloton on the road to Old Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 The Willunga Hill (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cyclingnews will once again have every angle of the Santos Tour Down Under covered when the first UCI WorldTour event of the 2013 season kicks off with the People's Choice Classic criterium this Sunday evening (Australian Central Daylight Time).

We'll have live coverage from our Australian team on the ground in Adelaide, Jane Aubrey and Alex Malone as well as comprehensive reports, results and photo galleries. You can join the conversation on Twitter by using #cntdu

You won't miss any of the news or the latest tech developments with James Huang also scouring the pits.

Following the introduction of his popular video segments in 2012, Phil Anderson will once again be joining us following the completion of each stage to analyse the ebbs and flows within the peloton.

Cyclingnews live coverage schedule:

Sunday, January 20 - People's Choice Classic: 1850

Tuesday, January 22 - Stage 1 - Prospect to Loebethal: 1050

Wednesday, January 23 - Stage 2 - Mount Barker - Rostrevor: 1050

Thursday, January 24 - Stage 3 - Unley - Stirling: 1050

Friday, January 25 - Stage 4 - Modbury - Tanunda: 1050

Saturday, January 26 - Stage 5 - McLaren Vale - Old Willunga Hill: 1100

Sunday, January 27 - Stage 6 - Adelaide criterium: 1305

*All times ACDT