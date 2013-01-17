Catch all the action from the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under on Cyclingnews
Live coverage on every stage
Cyclingnews will once again have every angle of the Santos Tour Down Under covered when the first UCI WorldTour event of the 2013 season kicks off with the People's Choice Classic criterium this Sunday evening (Australian Central Daylight Time).
We'll have live coverage from our Australian team on the ground in Adelaide, Jane Aubrey and Alex Malone as well as comprehensive reports, results and photo galleries. You can join the conversation on Twitter by using #cntdu
You won't miss any of the news or the latest tech developments with James Huang also scouring the pits.
Following the introduction of his popular video segments in 2012, Phil Anderson will once again be joining us following the completion of each stage to analyse the ebbs and flows within the peloton.
Cyclingnews live coverage schedule:
Sunday, January 20 - People's Choice Classic: 1850
Tuesday, January 22 - Stage 1 - Prospect to Loebethal: 1050
Wednesday, January 23 - Stage 2 - Mount Barker - Rostrevor: 1050
Thursday, January 24 - Stage 3 - Unley - Stirling: 1050
Friday, January 25 - Stage 4 - Modbury - Tanunda: 1050
Saturday, January 26 - Stage 5 - McLaren Vale - Old Willunga Hill: 1100
Sunday, January 27 - Stage 6 - Adelaide criterium: 1305
*All times ACDT
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy