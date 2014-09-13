Cataldo forced to abandon Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 3 Dario Cataldo (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky's Dario Cataldo in 9th on the Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dario Cataldo is out of the Vuelta a Espana. He “has been forced to withdraw ... on medical advice,” Team Sky said on their website.

The Italian crashed heavily at high speed on the last climb of the 19th stage, the Alto Monte Faro. He lay on the verge for several minutes without moving, but was said to be only dazed and not unconscious. He later remounted his bike and finished the stage, arriving with the last group at 13:36 down.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital after the stage, where he was given the all clear. “He has an injured shoulder and took a blow to the head but his scan came back fine and he was cleared to return to the team hotel where medical staff will continue to observe him,” said team doctor Richard Usher.

It was nevertheless decided that Cataldo would not start the 20th stage today.

“Dario is very disappointed as he wanted to continue the race, but on medical advice, and for his own health and safety, he will not be taking the start on Saturday.”