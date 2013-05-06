Casar out of Giro d'Italia with broken wrist
FDJ rider's goal of finishing all Grand Tours thwarted on stage 3
FDJ's Sandy Casar had a goal of finishing all three Grand Tours this year, but the 34-year-old's dream was ruined in a crash in the Giro d'Italia's 222km third stage to Marina di Ascea.
The team confirmed today that Casar has sustained a fracture to the scaphoid bone in his wrist, and will not start tomorrow morning. He will be in plaster for three weeks to allow the break to heal.
A professional since 1999, Casar has already competed in 17 Grand Tours: 11 Tours de France, four Giri d'Italia and two Vueltas a Espana.
His last Grand Tour stage win came in the 2010 Tour de France when he beat Luis Leon Sanchez and Damiano Cunego from a breakaway into Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne on stage 9.
He has three Tour de France stages to his name, but has never won a stage in the Giro.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy