Casar out of Giro d'Italia with broken wrist

Image 1 of 2 Sandy Casar (FDJ) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 2 of 2 Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

FDJ's Sandy Casar had a goal of finishing all three Grand Tours this year, but the 34-year-old's dream was ruined in a crash in the Giro d'Italia's 222km third stage to Marina di Ascea.

The team confirmed today that Casar has sustained a fracture to the scaphoid bone in his wrist, and will not start tomorrow morning. He will be in plaster for three weeks to allow the break to heal.

A professional since 1999, Casar has already competed in 17 Grand Tours: 11 Tours de France, four Giri d'Italia and two Vueltas a Espana.

His last Grand Tour stage win came in the 2010 Tour de France when he beat Luis Leon Sanchez and Damiano Cunego from a breakaway into Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne on stage 9.

He has three Tour de France stages to his name, but has never won a stage in the Giro.