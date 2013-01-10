CAS turns down Katusha's emergency bid for WorldTour licence

Image 1 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez and Alexandr Kolobnev will lead Katusha in the classics. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez of Team Katusha celebrates after winning the Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Denis Menchov struts his stuff at the Katusha presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has denied Katusha's request to be given a provisional WorldTour licence for the 2013 season, without giving any reasons. A further hearing will be held to rule on the issue.

The UCI denied Katusha a ProTour licence in December on “ethical grounds.” The Russian team had asked CAS to overturn that decision or at least grant it a provisional licence.

The CAS said that it had “rejected a request for provisional measures filed by Katusha Management SA asking for the temporary registration of its professional team in the 2013 UCI ProTour.

“The CAS will now consider the main appeal of Katusha Management SA which requests that the decision of the Licensing Commission of the UCI of 18 December 2012 concerning Katusha be annulled and that Katusha be admitted to the UCI ProTour for the entire 2013 season. A hearing will be scheduled shortly in order for a final decision to be issued as quickly as possible.”

Katusha is also said to have applied to the UCI for a temporary Professional Continental licence, so that the team may ride in the Tour of San Luis in Argentina as of January 21. At the moment, the team has no licence at all and thus cannot participate in any races.